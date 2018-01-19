The Indian Men’s Football team climbs three spot; ranks 102 in FIFA rankings

The Indian men’s football team is on a rise. Chhetri and the boys climbed up three spots to rank 102 in the current Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Rankings. The men in blue who are currently ranked 14th in the Asian countries gained 13 points to end the week with 333 points.

Since March 2017, the team has performed well with a no loss record. Coached by Englishman Stephen Constantine, the team only drew two games out of nine games. The draws came against Saint Kitts and Nevis in August and Myanmar in November. The team moved past smoothly during the 2019 Asia cup qualifiers conforming a berth at the ACF Cup. The 4-1 victory against Macau which currently ranks 186 still remains a match to be remembered.

Meanwhile, the top of the table remains unchanged with defending world champions Germany at No 1 spot followed by Brazil, Portugal Argentina and Belgium. Iran remains Asia’s top seeded team at 34th position.

We have moved up three places in the recently released FIFA Rankings and now are ranked 102 in the world. Onwards and upwards!#BackTheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/L667CcgF5T — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 18, 2018

Although this is not India’s best FIFA rankings, climbing up towards the below 100 group is a big signal of the nation’s growing football scene. The unbeaten streak and improvedtraining facilities has helped the team to reach new heights and with just two steps behind the top 100, expectations at the AFC cup is sky high.

"I have to say that we got there in the end. Our goal was to get three points and qualify for the Asia Cup. We have done that. I'm immensely proud of this team. They have taken my demands on board and the pressure I have put on them,” Constantine had said after India made it to the AFC Cup’19 last year.​