This list of expensive cars owned by Christiano Ronaldo will make you go green with envy

Even if you don’t follow football, you still know who Cristiano Ronaldo is. The man enjoys a huge fan base and is one the greatest football players of all time. Apart from the many other things, he is obsessed with cars. The footballer has some insanely sexy cars in his garage.

Let’s take a look at few of his favourite cars:

Rolls Royce Phantom

Every rich and famous celebrity owns this demon (car) and Ronaldo is no different.

Ferrari F12TDF

Ferrari is LOVE, and the star footballer also owns one. He got this one delivered just last year which is a limited edition and was sold for around close to Rs. 3 crore. Woah!

Ferrari F99 GTO

Not just one, Ronaldo owns another Ferrari. This one comes with a luxurious leather interior and the driver's seat is also in a slightly different position for a better view and more comfort.

Lambhorgini Aventador LP 700-4

Ronaldo has this gorgeous beauty in a matte black shade. You can touch 100 kph in less than 3.2 seconds with this, and want to know the cost of this beast? He had to shell out close to 260,000 pounds for this one.

Bugatti Veyron

He added this to his overflowing fleet last year and it came with a price tag of over Rs. 16 crore rupees and is one of the fastest cars in the world.

Bugatti Chiron

The predecessor of the Veyron also finds its home in Ronaldo's garage and costs over Rs. 4 crore.

Phew, Ronaldo’s car collection is surely driving us crazy!