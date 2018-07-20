Tottenham unveiled their new kit and….it looks quite familiar

Tottenham revealed their new home and away kits designed by Nike for the upcoming 2018-19 season. For the home kit, Nike has kept it white but added a faded, navy blue towards the bottom which blends right into the shorts. It look quite trendy if you ask us, but then, the internet believes that it resembles a Victorian-era outfit. Moving to the Away jersey, it retains the navy blue, which is the dominant colour, but the sleeves have a lighter shade. While fans are angered by the hefty price tag, we couldn’t help but notice the similarities with Barcelona’s training kit.

Don’t believe us? Have a look:

Here’s what Barcelona wears when they’re sweating it at Camp Nou:

FC Barcelona's Lucas Digne, left, and Clement Lenglet, right, exercise during a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Granted, that is not the jersey Ernesto Valverde’s men will be wearing on match day, but come on! Looking closely at both jerseys will reveal the Nike ‘Swoosh’, which means they came from the same company. Of course, a lot goes into designing a kit, but at the end of the day it’s left to the fans to say what’s good or tacky. With a team of designers working with Nike we wonder how hard it can be to not plagiarise one’s own products!

Spurs' home kit

The meme treatment hasn’t begun yet, but we’re sure it won’t take long. Meanwhile, Spurs fans were treated to a video announcing the new jersey, but many were unhappy about it. Quite a few fans expressed their dissatisfaction over the new kits.