Usain Bolt strikes a deal with Mariners, could play football for the Australian club

First published: July 17, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Usain Bolt, the Jamaican star and eight-time Olympic winner is close to playing for an A-League football club in Australia. According to reports quoting a football agent, Bolt agreed to the deal ‘in principle’ with the Central Coast Mariners for a six-week trial. The Mariners, who had finished at the bottom of the table in the previous season, confirmed that they were negotiating with Bolt.

"The deal between the Mariners and Usain Bolt in principle has been agreed, subject to a couple of benchmarks," Tony Rallis, a football agent, told a local radio station.

"The Central Coast Mariners remain committed to discussions... regarding what role the Club may play in Bolt’s burning ambition to become a professional footballer," said in a statement from the Central Coast Mariners.

The statement also added that the discussions require an initial six week trial period and a contract is not guaranteed. According to reports, the Football Federation Australia must agree to a contribution of $900,000 from its funds, if Bolt passes his trials. The FFA hasn’t made any comments on this regard.

Much like the Indian Super League, the A-League clubs are allowed to have ‘marquee players’ and have a salary cap on regular players. Reports mention that the salary marquee players are exempt from the cap.

