WATCH: Croatia's firefighters were eager to witness their win against England, but DUTY called!

Last night, the Croatians knocked the English out of FIFA World Cup 2018. How many of you saw that coming? This time, the tournament is full of surprises. For Croatia, this is the first time they're making it to the World Cup finals. No wonder the nation can't get enough of last night's victory! On that note, we came across this video.

Croatian firefighters sat at their workplace as the match played on Television. They were visibly enjoying the match at a very chilled out pace and Boom! The alarm rang and they had run for work. WORK IS WORSHIP!

Post the match, England's Harry Kane, however, broke even a non-supporter's heart when he opened up.

“It hurts. It hurts a lot. But we can hold our heads up high. We have gone further than a lot of people thought we would do. Obviously, it has been great to get to this stage and we know we have done everyone proud — but we wanted to win. We wanted more and are sad we couldn’t give our fans a final. We’ve come an incredibly long way in a short space of time. The whole thing is beyond where we thought we might go. Tonight we weren’t quite there. But the team will be stronger for it," he said.

Fighters are divided by causes, united by the spirit!