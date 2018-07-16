Watch: French team gatecrashes Didier Deschamps’ press conference

Winning a World cup is no mean feat and that calls for massive celebrations. The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow showed players and spectators in various moods. As the ecstatic players from France were seen sliding on the field and jumping and spray champagne, Croatian players were visibly dejected. Celebrations from the French team didn’t stop at the stadium. As the post-match press conference with coach Didier Deschamps began, his team invaded it and sprayed him with water and some more champagne.

Though the players left the room, they returned moments later to once again soak the coach in champagne. He had just dried changed his clothes after the downpour in Moscow. “They are completely crazy, those lads,” said the jubilant coach.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Speaking about his post-match speech with his players, he said: “Professionally, there’s nothing above that. Maybe they’re going to win other titles and I don’t want to undermine other titles, but when you are a professional footballer there’s nothing above that.”

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

With France’s win, Deschamps became one of those rare individuals who have won the World Cup both as a player and as a coach. The others include Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer.