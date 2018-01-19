Wenger says, Sanchez transfer not as painful as Van Persie back in 2012

Alexis Sanchez is not going through a good phase. He has been out of form, his national team Chile failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and recently reports have surfaced about his training denials. The Daily Mail reported that Sanchez was not allowed to train with the first team squad. Other reports claimed that there have been fights between Sanchez and defender Laurent Koscielny in recent days. Now, Premier League giants Arsenal are in verge of completing a swap transfer with Manchester United trading Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Sanchez might be Arsenal's starboy, but it seems Arsene Wenger, the team manager is not too worried about the deal. In an interview, the coach said that the departure of Alexis Sanchez to United won’t be as painful for him or the fans as that of Robin van Persie back in 2012. According to the Frenchman, the club has come to terms that Sanchez has no intention to extend his contract and that getting Henrikh Mkhitaryan in exchange adds up to a less traumatic situation.

“Our fans know Alexis will not extend. They have accepted that idea and the fact it will not be one-way traffic. It will be other-way traffic as well and that makes the whole thing a bit smoother, maybe a bit less disappointing. We lose a player, yes, but we could gain another player. I think one would replace the other. We took Van Persie when he played in the reserve team at Feyenoord. We made a long work with him. When you get them there and, after they leave, that is the most painful.”

The exchange will make the Chile striker the highest paid EPL player and according to The Sun and the Daily Telegraph among others, moving to Old Trafford would earn him anything between £400,000 and £500,000 a week before tax.

Interestingly, if all goes according to plan, we might just see the both clubs play their new member over the coming weekend. According to reports, Arsenal is also set to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Olivier Giroud.