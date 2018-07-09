World Cup 2018: Croatia President visits her team’s changing room, video goes viral

Billionaire Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic visiting the dressing room of Luka Modric’s team. Mahindra had received the video through a WhatsApp forward and wasn’t sure about its authenticity. However, it turns out that Kolinda was indeed at the dressing room, hugging and congratulating the players.

Just got this Whatsapp post. Incredible, if true! “She flew economy class to Russia&watched the match with fans till recognized&offered a seat in the VIP area.She was unhappy though, as she wasn’t allowed to wear a team T-shirt in VIP area.Her identity?President of Croatia!” pic.twitter.com/w6GVOmh2XA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2018

According to reports, the president had flown to Russia in economy class as she wanted to show the world that she’s a football fan, just ‘like anyone else.” She had shared a pic with other passengers on the flight on her Facebook page.

Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, center, applauds prior the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The video shows an excited Kolinda congratulating each player in the room as staff members click photos. She is seen wearing the red and white t-shirt – the Croatian colour. "I wanted to showcase that I am a football fan, like everyone else; I wanted to support the team among other fans in the stands. I put on a shirt with national symbols, whereas the dress code in the VIP zone, which usually presupposes long gowns, wouldn’t have permitted such an outfit," Sportbox quoted her saying.

Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev (right) is not amused by the celebration by Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (left in red & white) #RUS #CRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gn0K1FX6Sd — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 7, 2018

Another video of the president which went viral, is of her doing a jig right beside the Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, who didn’t look pleased at all.