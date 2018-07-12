World Cup 2018: Depressed England fans resort to memes, showing their funny side

There’s a saying that you don’t count your chickens before they hatch, because, believe it or not, they might not hatch at all! So much for coming home, eh England? The Three Lions started the game against Croatia with a bang, as Kieran Trippier curled it in from a spot kick. Croatia leveled at the 68th minute with Perisic slamming it past Pickford. At the 109th minute, Croatia’s Mandzukic gave his team the lead with a nice tap to the corner of the nets. That was it for England.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Despite their loss, British fans were still in the mood to look at the funny side of things. After all, this was perhaps England’s best performance since 1990. To get this close and be forced to come home can be called a missed opportunity, even if critics say that the team had it easy at the group stages.

Best get these rolled out ready for bin day Chaps...#itsnotcominghome pic.twitter.com/p8MByG1iwi — JonnyValleyBoy (@JonnyValleyBoy) July 11, 2018

Bankers. Thank God no one trusts them with their money#CROENG #ItsNotComingHome pic.twitter.com/kmfAJoCZ38 — Christoph Harig (@c_harig) July 11, 2018

As the game moved to its closing moments, many fans were in tears, a stark difference from the jubilant faces that threw beer in the air when they had the lead.

While many were heartbroken, the country was proud of their team for coming this far into the tournament.

Meanwhile, Croatia will be facing France on July 15 at the finals while England will take on Belgium on July 14, for the runner ups.