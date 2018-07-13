home/ sports/ football
World Cup 2018: Emotional Gareth Southgate consoled by wife Alison

World Cup 2018: Emotional Gareth Southgate consoled by wife Alison

First published: July 12, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Updated: July 12, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

The manager of England’s national football team, Gareth Southgate, maybe leaving Russia and the World Cup without a trophy but he’s definitely taking with him huge respect and popularity.

From his calm personality, kind gestures and dapper waistcoat, the man bought a divided nation together with his actions. Even as fans and critics heap praises on him, the loudest cheers have come from his family. Gareth’s wife and children waited in the sidelines of the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after England lost to Croatia in the semi-finals to comfort the English manager.

Southgate, 47, embraced his wife of more than 20 years, Alison, as well as son Flynn, 15, and daughter Mia, 19. Meeting them managed to bring a smile to his face. The loving family came together just moments after Southgate endeared himself to fans again by hugging all of his players on the pitch after the final whistle.

For the uninitiated, the World Cup will not be coming home for England. But for the first time in many years, we can safely say that the England squad have done their nation proud. England’s progress in the tournament is being credited to the utterly-endearing management style of Gareth Southgate. Winning over the hearts of the nation with his waistcoat, the Its Coming Home slogan and now this hug he shared with his wife.

Phew, we are filled in with so much of respect for you Gareth, kudos! man

SHOW MORE
tags: #Alison #family #fans #football #Gareth Southgate #Hug #love #PDA #sports #stadium #waistcoat #wife #World Cup 2018

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All