World Cup 2018: Emotional Gareth Southgate consoled by wife Alison

The manager of England’s national football team, Gareth Southgate, maybe leaving Russia and the World Cup without a trophy but he’s definitely taking with him huge respect and popularity.

From his calm personality, kind gestures and dapper waistcoat, the man bought a divided nation together with his actions. Even as fans and critics heap praises on him, the loudest cheers have come from his family. Gareth’s wife and children waited in the sidelines of the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after England lost to Croatia in the semi-finals to comfort the English manager.

Southgate, 47, embraced his wife of more than 20 years, Alison, as well as son Flynn, 15, and daughter Mia, 19. Meeting them managed to bring a smile to his face. The loving family came together just moments after Southgate endeared himself to fans again by hugging all of his players on the pitch after the final whistle.

For the uninitiated, the World Cup will not be coming home for England. But for the first time in many years, we can safely say that the England squad have done their nation proud. England’s progress in the tournament is being credited to the utterly-endearing management style of Gareth Southgate. Winning over the hearts of the nation with his waistcoat, the Its Coming Home slogan and now this hug he shared with his wife.

Phew, we are filled in with so much of respect for you Gareth, kudos! man