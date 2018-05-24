home/ sports/ football
World Cup 2018: Forget the players, the Spanish have great support from their WAGs

First published: May 23, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Updated: May 23, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The Spanish football team wowed us with their Tiki-Taka football but the last World Cup saw them struggling to find their way. After a drubbing by...well just about every team they faced in 2014, they'd be keen for some payback. We absolutely love the passing game and Spain is a master of it. With the World Cup just a month away, the team should be all prepped up with their strategies.

Of course, players are human and after a hard days work, it's the family time that matters. Support from one's family is also crucial. Here's a list of some of the Spanish players with their wives, girlfriends and children.

David DeGea's gal is Edurne Garcia

 

Veranito ven ya please!!☀️

A post shared by Edurne (@edurnity) on

Y ya van 4!!! Felicidades amor!!❤️👏🏼😍 @d_degeaofficial #mufcpoty #TheBest #PlayerOfTheYear #MyLove

A post shared by Edurne (@edurnity) on

Pues a mi me gustan los martes 13 y los gatos negros!!🖖🏼

A post shared by Edurne (@edurnity) on

Spain's Sergio Ramos is with Pilar Rubio, a Spanish reporter and TV presenter.

¡Buenos días! Work out & relax. 🌱

A post shared by Pilar Rubio (@pilarrubio_oficial) on

¡Os presentamos a Alejandro! Ha llegado a nuestras vidas a las 18:24h, todo ha salido bien y el papá, Sergio Jr, Marco y yo estamos muy felices. Gracias, mi amor @SergioRamos por no soltar nunca mi mano y gracias a todos por el cariño que nos estáis demostrando. We are very happy to introduce you to Alejandro, born today at 6:24PM, 3.1kg. Thank you for sharing our joy. I love you @SergioRamos

A post shared by Pilar Rubio (@pilarrubio_oficial) on

Jordi Alba and partner Romarey Ventura

Gerard Pique is going steady with Shakira

Isco and Sara Salamo is pretty cute together.

Thiago Alcantara is happily married to Júlia Vigas

Sergio Busquets consults his wife Elena Galera Moron, before making decisions.

Fin de esta temporada, muy orgullosos de ti como siempre, de tu dedicación, trabajo y esfuerzo día a día

A post shared by Elena Galera (@elenagalera) on

Sumando FELICIDAD! Alguien va a convertirse en hermano mayor... #mis3principes

A post shared by Elena Galera (@elenagalera) on

Andres Iniesta is married to Anna Ortiz since 2012.

FAMILIA #agradecidos #avapas

A post shared by Anna (@annaortiz34) on

