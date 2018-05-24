World Cup 2018: Forget the players, the Spanish have great support from their WAGs

The Spanish football team wowed us with their Tiki-Taka football but the last World Cup saw them struggling to find their way. After a drubbing by...well just about every team they faced in 2014, they'd be keen for some payback. We absolutely love the passing game and Spain is a master of it. With the World Cup just a month away, the team should be all prepped up with their strategies.

Of course, players are human and after a hard days work, it's the family time that matters. Support from one's family is also crucial. Here's a list of some of the Spanish players with their wives, girlfriends and children.

gal is

Veranito ven ya please!!☀️ A post shared by Edurne (@edurnity) on May 14, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

Spain'sis with, a Spanish reporter and TV presenter.

Jordi Alba and partner Romarey Ventura

Gerard Pique is going steady with Shakira

Isco and Sara Salamo is pretty cute together.

Thiago Alcantara is happily married to Júlia Vigas

consults his wifebefore making decisions.

is married tosince 2012.