World Cup 2018: France legend Thierry Henry will be plotting against his own country

Thierry Henry is undoubtedly one of France’s greatest ever footballers, having played for Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and even Arsenal. He was part of the French squad which won the World Cup in 1998, at home. Though he is retired now, his achievements speak a lot about him and his commitment to his team. But on July 10 we have France facing a determined Belgium side and we think Henry might cause trouble – for France.

Before we go further let’s take a look at what Henry achieved for his country. France’s best forward made a total of 123 appearances for his country and netted 51 goals. He helped France win the Cup and also the European championship in 2000. While at Arsenal, Henry was the top scorer on five occasions and topped France’s score sheet as well. He was awarded the Footballer of the Year award by France on five occasions – the first one came in 2000, and the rest followed consecutively after 2003. Henry was also awarded the same title by England, according to Transfermarkt.

Now here’s where things spice up. As France get ready to take on Belgium, Thierry Henry, the French legend, will be busy plotting against his country!

Retirement led Henry to take up the job of an assistant coach for the Belgium national team. That’s right! When Les Bleus fight Belgium, Henry will be whispering tactics to Roberto Martinez’s men. This will be a game to remember!