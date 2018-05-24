home/ sports/ football
World Cup 2018: German WAGs are ready to help defend the title

First published: May 23, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Updated: May 23, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The German football team stunned us with their clinical performance at the 2014 World Cup. Their performance against a lackluster Brazilian side is often regarded as one of the best performances in football. The team will be ready to defend their title.

As the team leads their campaign, the WAGs will be present, if not in the stands, then in spirit.

Bernd Leno - Sophie Christin

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Daniela Jehle

Kevin Trapp - Izabel Goulart

Matt Hummels - Cathy Hummels

Mario Gomez - Carina Wanzung

Toni Kroos - Jessica Kroos

Thomas Müller - Lisa Müller

Mesut Ozil - Amine Gulse

Marco Reus - Annemarie Ziege

Sebastian Rudy - Elena Rudy

 

