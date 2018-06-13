World Cup 2018: Goldman Sachs tells you who will win the finals

Football fever is slowing and steadily gripping the world even as the FIFA World Cup is set to begin in a few days. Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has taken another shot at predicting the outcome of the upcoming World Cup. Using AI and machine learning techniques, the company got to work and according to their calculations France, Brazil, Portugal, and Germany will make it to the semis. As for the winner, Goldman Sachs claims that this year the champs will be Brazil, who will beat Germany.

The Goldman Sachs fed team characteristics, individual player data and recent team performance info to four machine learning models, reports Engadget. The data was then compared to the scores of cup matches since 2005. The company then ran a million simulations to find out who can win this year’s World Cup.

A chart released by Goldman Sachs shows how the company believes the tournament will look like once it starts off on June 14. The numbers beside the name of each team are the predictions and they represent the unrounded goals a team can score against their opponents. The results are based on a number of simulations run by the company.

According to the chart, Brazil beats Germany at the finals. France is beaten by Brazil in the semis. Though England is expected to go over to the quarter-finals, they’ll be beaten by Germany. Argentina and the tiki-taka brigade, Spain are expected to underperform and will be ousted at the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, hosts, Russia won’t be making it out of the group stages.

Of course, a lot of stuff goes into playing a real match and there is no guarantee that these predictions will bear fruit.