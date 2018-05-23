World Cup 2018: Players need support, and British WAGs are ready for it

We’ll be frank. This is not a post you’d want to open in front of your boss. That said, we have the most coveted football tournament coming up next month – the World Cup. And while we’ll be glued to our screens watching all the Ronaldos and Messis scoring, missing and dribbling, there’s gonna be a group of very dedicated women cheering from the stands. We’re talking about the WAGs of football.
WAGs is the short form used for Wives and Girlfriends – its 2018 guys, keep up with the acronyms. The term was coined by British tabloids during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and it was directed at the wives and girlfriends of some English players. Now WAGs can refer to any sport, any team, of any nation! Okay enough of the history lesson, let’s get down to business.
Here's team England...Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s girlfriend Perrie Edwards has a band called Little Mix. And she was engaged to Zayn Malik for two years.
Harry Kane’s partner Katie Goodland usually retweets him on Twitter.
Great evening at the Brits ✨🤰🏼 @harrykane
I shall call him SQUISHY and he shall be MINE and he shall be MY squishy! 🤗❤️
Amazing evening celebrating incredible sports men and women 👏🏻#SPOTY
Happy birthday to my @hkane28 Hope you have the best day! Love you millions #thebest #bestfriend 💞✨😍 pic.twitter.com/pBWiKTUUX9
Sam Cooke is a doting wife to Chris Smalling.
Player of the year awards 🏆 @smalling always my winner 🤩 #manchesterunited #mufcpoty
Becky Vardy is the missus of James Vardy. They often head out for date nights.
Ruby Mae and Dele Alli are a thing. Deal with it.
Raheem Sterling's fiancee Paige Milian received a huge diamond ring when he proposed to her.
So proud of you @sterling7 🏆💙 #family #champions #premierleague
Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins
Phil Jones is married to Kaya Jones.
Jack Butland is engaged to Annabel Payton
Kyle Walker - Annie Kilner
