World Cup 2018: Players need support, and British WAGs are ready for it

First published: May 23, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Updated: May 23, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

We’ll be frank. This is not a post you’d want to open in front of your boss. That said, we have the most coveted football tournament coming up next month – the World Cup. And while we’ll be glued to our screens watching all the Ronaldos and Messis scoring, missing and dribbling, there’s gonna be a group of very dedicated women cheering from the stands. We’re talking about the WAGs of football.

WAGs is the short form used for Wives and Girlfriends – its 2018 guys, keep up with the acronyms. The term was coined by British tabloids during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and it was directed at the wives and girlfriends of some English players. Now WAGs can refer to any sport, any team, of any nation! Okay enough of the history lesson, let’s get down to business.

Here's team England...

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s girlfriend Perrie Edwards has a band called Little Mix. And she was engaged to Zayn Malik for two years.

Harry Kane’s partner Katie Goodland usually retweets him on Twitter.

Great evening at the Brits ✨🤰🏼 @harrykane

A post shared by @ kategoodersxx on

Amazing evening celebrating incredible sports men and women 👏🏻#SPOTY

A post shared by @ kategoodersxx on

 

 

Sam Cooke is a doting wife to Chris Smalling.

Player of the year awards 🏆 @smalling always my winner 🤩 #manchesterunited #mufcpoty

A post shared by Sam Smalling (@samsmallinginsta) on

Hair today gone tomorrow ✂️ thank you @lovelocks_byll

A post shared by Sam Smalling (@samsmallinginsta) on

 

Becky Vardy is the missus of James Vardy. They often head out for date nights.

Saturday night date night ❤️

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on

Last night in paradise 🌴❤️ #datenight #lovehim

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on

Ruby Mae and Dele Alli are a thing. Deal with it.

Last night ❤️

A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on

Raheem Sterling's fiancee Paige Milian received a huge diamond ring when he proposed to her.

So proud of you @sterling7 🏆💙 #family #champions #premierleague

A post shared by P A I G E 🌹M I L I A N (@paigemilian) on

Makeup by: @kimmilian 💕 #christmasmakeup

A post shared by P A I G E 🌹M I L I A N (@paigemilian) on

Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins

Phil Jones is married to Kaya Jones.

Jack Butland is engaged to Annabel Payton

Kyle Walker - Annie Kilner

We'll have more WAGs coming up soon. Stay tuned for the German team.

tags: #Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain #Becky Vardy #Chris Smalling #Dele Alli #Fern Hawkins #Harry Kane #Harry Maguire #James Vardy #Katie Goodland #Paige Milian #Perrie Edwards #Raheem Sterling #Ruby Mae #Sam Cooke #WAGs #Wives and Girlfriends #World Cup 2018

