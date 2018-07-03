World Cup 2018: Psychic octopus who predicted Japan’s matches is now someone’s dinner

Even soothsayers have bad days! A ‘psychic octopus’ which correctly predicted the results of Japan’s World cup journey was chopped up and made into a meal even before the side kicked off against Belgium on July 2. Rabio the octopus, along with Achilles the cat, were among the two animals who served as oracles for this year’s big football tournament.

Rabio was caught by a fisherman in Hokkaido, on the day Japan played against Columbia - their first World Cup game of 2018. Touted to possess powers of fortune telling, Rabio was placed in a plastic pool. It was encouraged to choose between three boxes which would represent Japan winning, losing or drawing against their opponents.

The first time it was tested, Rabio correctly picked up the box representing Japan’s win, and interestingly, the national team did beat Columbia. The octopus soon racked up a great record by predicting all of Japan’s matches, including the tie against Senegal.

But Kimio Abe, the man who captured the mollusc, revealed to news outlets that Rabio has been taken to the market and now he is someone’s dinner.

Well with Japan out of the World Cup, there seems hardly any need for Rabio now. At least after his death, we’re sure he has satisfied someone’s appetite.