World Cup 2018: Pussy Riot claims responsibility for mid-match protest

As the high-intensity match between Croatia and France went on, proceedings had to be brought to a brief halt as unidentified people rushed out on the pitch. At that moment, France was already up by a goal and Croatia was desperate to equalize with their second goal. Croatia had the ball in possession and as they moved towards the French goal, the protestors, followed by security personnel, were seen tearing across the pitch.

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The referee called for a halt as the protestors were taken off the field. All of this happened right under the nose of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Later, activist group Pussy Riot claimed responsibility of the incident on their Facebook page.

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The protestors were in black trousers, white shirts and black ties – the uniform used by Russian police - and had entered the field from behind Hugo Lloris. Pussy Riot is often mistakenly thought of as a punk band, which according to The New Yorker, is one of its disguises. Founded in 2011, Pussy Riot is an open-membership group that stages various acts, films them and supplies statements.

The protestors are purposely not subtle. In Russia, a large number of people are reportedly behind bars for political crimes, some of which include ‘liking’ and ‘sharing’.