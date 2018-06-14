World Cup 2018: Russia hopes to replace vuvuzelas with musical spoons

The menace of the annoying vuvuzelas will finally come to an end with the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This year’s instrument of choice is the Russian spoon. Eight years back, at the World Cup in South Africa vuvuzelas took the stage and buzzed away to glory as the matches commenced. The Russians hope to have fans celebrate the event with their ‘lozhkas.’

Lozhkas are traditional instruments in Russia. Two wooden spoons are held in one hand and hit by another spoon. That’s the more advanced version of the deal. For less experienced players, there’s a plastic variant where the two spoons are already joined at the end. The third one is available to strike.

According to reports, fans wanted instruments with which they could create a rhythmic sound, as opposed to the vuvuzelas. The instrument from South Africa produce a loud noise akin to the buzzing of bees and used to dominate television feeds from stadiums. This resulted in many broadcasters to tune down the background noise levels during matches, reports say.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, vuvuzelas gave way to caxirolas. They’re percussion instruments and are made out of a closed plastic basket and flat bottoms filled with synthetic particles.

For this year’s World Cup, the organisers made sure something mellower was picked up – such as lozhkas. We’ll soon find out if the clacking of spoons was a good choice on June 14.