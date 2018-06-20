home/ sports/ football
World Cup 2018: Senegal, Japan fans earn praises after cleaning up stadiums after a match

First published: June 20, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Updated: June 20, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Fans of Japan and Senegal were in a celebratory mood on June 19, when their teams secured thrilling victories over their opponents. Japan beat Columbia 2-1, just like Senegal who trumped over Poland. Senegal’s victory was historic as they became the first African team to win at the World Cup in Russia. While such achievements warrant celebration, what caught everyone’s attention is that the supporters cleaned the stadium while leaving it.

Videos circulating on the web shows Senegal fans gathering trash and accumulating it in a pile. Japanese fans did the same, except they found blue trash bag at the Mordovia Arena stadium, and piled the rubbish there. Their actions did not go unnoticed as many users praised their efforts on social media.

This isn’t the first time fans took it on themselves to clean a stadium after a match. Four years ago, fans from Japan were seen cleaning up after themselves, despite suffering a massive 4-0 defeat to Brazil in a friendly match in Singapore.

Speaking to the BBC, a Japan-based football-journalist, Scott McIntyre, said that cleaning up stadiums was something common in Japan, and it is a habit that is taught to kids from a very young age.

Way to set goals for fans across the globe!

