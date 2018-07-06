World Cup 2018: We now know the amount of time Neymar wasted on the turf

The World Cup has seen quite a few surprises with some of the biggest upsets, controversies over VAR and of course, Neymar’s theatrics. The favourites, Germany, crashed out of the tournament after losing to Sweden, Russia eliminated Spain and England is still in the game. Brazilian forward Neymar has been the butt of memes and trolls throughout the tournament not only for his skills as a footballer, but also his talent of flopping around like a fish out of water. We now have evidence about how much time Neymar spent on the ground, rolling.

Neymar played a total of four matches in the tournament which means he has been on the field for 360 minutes. Out of that, the man from Paris Saint-Germain spent 14 minutes ‘in agony’, rolling around on the grounds or holding on to his ankles.

(AP Photo/Ekaterina Lyzlova)

Data collected by RTS, a Swiss broadcaster, revealed that the 26-year-old spent quite a bit of time lying around on the turf, seemingly injured. The study also concluded that he spent five minutes and 30 seconds flapping around in the game against Mexico.

This is amazing: A Swiss TV station has tracked Neymar's total time on the ground during the World Cup. It's 14 minutes.



Also amazing: Google translate decided to teach me the word "roulade"https://t.co/TO6RlBryrL pic.twitter.com/gN4yTyppRd — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 5, 2018

The player has been slammed by fans, experts , nd other footballers and KFC even made a commercial that targeted him. A footballer is seen going down to a non-existent challenge and then he rolls out of the pitch ‘in agony’ even as the medical team looks on.