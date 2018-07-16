home/ sports/ football
World Cup final 2018: Pictures that are going viral on the internet

First published: July 16, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Updated: July 16, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The D-Day arrived and Les Blues went back home with the Cup, beating Croatia 4-2 in Russia. While The Croatian side showed bursts of brilliance, Didier Deschamp’s men dominated the field with their attacking prowess. While Croatia relied on a steady build-up, France had Kylian Mbappe and Antonie Griezmann’s raw speed that took their side past the gaps left by the opposition. Though it was a thrilling final, it wasn’t over until the VIPs and players were pictured in their various moods. Here are some of the most viral images from the 2018 World Cup final.

French players celebrate after winning 4-2 in the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

As France scored a goal, President Emmanuel Macron was seen becoming more and more animated. He tweeted his thanks to the team on twitter, after meeting them at the pitch. Macron was seen in a white shirt in the VIP lounge, hands raised, towards the closing moments of the game.

Macron was also seen in a video doing the Dab, along with the French players. He was also pictured comforting Luka Modric’s children.

Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, who had become the internet’s latest celebrity, again won hearts by hugging her players even after their loss. She was also smiling as she posed for the cameras with Macron.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic hugs Croatia's Luka Modric after France won the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Paul Pogba got pictured holding the Cup, along with his shin guard. The cool part? His shin guard has a picture of his dad.

And then of course we have Vladimir Putin. The Russian President was at his stoic best in his suit. As the heavens opened up, Putin immediately found shelter of an umbrella even as his counterparts were drenched.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, gestures as Russian President Vladimir Putin stands underneath an umbrella watched by French President Emmanuel Macron after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

