World Cup final 2018: Pictures that are going viral on the internet

The D-Day arrived and Les Blues went back home with the Cup, beating Croatia 4-2 in Russia. While The Croatian side showed bursts of brilliance, Didier Deschamp’s men dominated the field with their attacking prowess. While Croatia relied on a steady build-up, France had Kylian Mbappe and Antonie Griezmann’s raw speed that took their side past the gaps left by the opposition. Though it was a thrilling final, it wasn’t over until the VIPs and players were pictured in their various moods. Here are some of the most viral images from the 2018 World Cup final.

French players celebrate after winning 4-2 in the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

As France scored a goal, President Emmanuel Macron was seen becoming more and more animated. He tweeted his thanks to the team on twitter, after meeting them at the pitch. Macron was seen in a white shirt in the VIP lounge, hands raised, towards the closing moments of the game.

When she finally agrees to come to your house #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/gcyzUqouQR — Theboredguy (@Theboredguy90) July 15, 2018

Future glimpse of Emmanuel Macron celebrating when Donald Trump goes to prison #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/OHyd2MRGFf — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 15, 2018

Macron was also seen in a video doing the Dab, along with the French players. He was also pictured comforting Luka Modric’s children.

Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, who had become the internet’s latest celebrity, again won hearts by hugging her players even after their loss. She was also smiling as she posed for the cameras with Macron.

The President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović was very wet during the #WorldCupFinal trophy presentation. pic.twitter.com/wNENfqTBMn — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) July 15, 2018

#WorldCupFinal#Croatia



In my opinion the world cup winner is this woman



Croatia's President

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic pic.twitter.com/fwBhsWUChW — PicPublic (@PicPublic) July 15, 2018

France President Emmanuel Macron is congratulated by his counterpart from Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitaroviç at the final whistle #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/2GFwqXQ5uo — Zuri News (@Zuri_News) July 15, 2018

Now that the world cup is over. The woman of the year award should goes to Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović @KolindaGK #WorldCupFinal #WORLDCUP2018 #WorldCup she deverse an accolade @PutinRF_Eng @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/MGFQ0mn2EE — John Oladeji Oladokun (@deejite1086) July 15, 2018

One president whose team just won the World Cup.

One president whose team just lost the World Cup final

And Vladimir Putin#WA #WorldCup2018final #CROFRA #WorldChampion pic.twitter.com/nFgZDSLien — Soumya Singh 🔱 (@Isoumyas) July 15, 2018

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic hugs Croatia's Luka Modric after France won the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Paul Pogba got pictured holding the Cup, along with his shin guard. The cool part? His shin guard has a picture of his dad.

Paul Pogba wore a shin guard that had his late father's picture on it. RESPECT#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/CLkXL3zRmE — RH 🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@rhaydden) July 15, 2018

And then of course we have Vladimir Putin. The Russian President was at his stoic best in his suit. As the heavens opened up, Putin immediately found shelter of an umbrella even as his counterparts were drenched.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, gestures as Russian President Vladimir Putin stands underneath an umbrella watched by French President Emmanuel Macron after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)