Zinedine Zidane to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus

Former footballer and Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, left his position at the Bernabeu following the end of the last season. Now the French star is reported to have joined Juventus as an assistant sporting director. This will be Zidane’s return to the club after 17 years since he left it as a player. He had moved to Real Madrid for a then world record of €77.5 million.

According to a Spanish outlet, Libertad Digital, Zidane will be working along with Fabio Paratici, the current sporting director. The development comes just a couple of days since it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to the Old Lady. Zidane and Ronaldo were a part of Real Madrid when the club won their three consecutive Champions League awards.

Zidane had taken charge of Real in January 2016. Post his exit, Julen Lopetegui took charge and in the process, lost his managerial role of the Spanish national side.

During his playing days, Zidane was at Juventus for five years and had even won the Ballon d’Or in 1998, making 209 appearances and scoring 31 goals between 1996 and 2001. He also took his side to two Serie A titles.