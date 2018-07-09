Zlatan Ibrahimović loses bet to David Beckham, will don England jersey!

What happens when England and Sweden hit the turf at a major tournament like the World Cup? The former players, legends, to say the least, take part in a friendly wager over social media. As a result, Zlatan Ibrahimović is all set to don an England jersey and watch the Brits play at Wembley after he lost a bet to David Beckham.

Yo @davidbeckham if @England wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if Sweden wins you buy me what ever I want from @IKEASverige ok? pic.twitter.com/9z9xx89JjS — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 6, 2018

Zlatan on July 7, bet Beckham over the outcome of the England-Sweden clash. Ibrahimović offered to buy Beckham dinner anywhere in the world if England trumped Sweden. In case Gareth Southgate’s men fail, then the former England mid-fielder has to get Zlatan an item of his choice from IKEA.

Beckham agreed and added that he’ll personally take Zlatan to IKEA to buy him whatever he needs for his new mansion. But then he set his own terms as well. If The Three Lions beat Sweden, then the LA Galaxy star has to wear an England jersey and watch a match at Wembley. He’ll also have to ‘enjoy’ fish and chips at half time.

As we all know, England went past Sweden to the semi-finals for the first time since 1990. Beckham wasted no time in reminding Ibra about their little arrangement. “Looks like someone’s coming to Wembley,” Beckham captioned a story on Instagram.

Zlatan kept his side of the deal, promising to come over for the match. While it’s not clear when the duo will meet but it is possible that it will be during England’s Euro 2020 campaign.