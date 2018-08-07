Zlatan Ibrahimović shows his funny side as he trolls his agent

Zlatan Ibrahimović may have moved from the Premier League to the MLS but the Swede is rarely out of the news. A few days ago he had posted that when everyone had written him off, he said ‘No’, and then he stunned the world with a hat-trick with LA Galaxy. In a more recent post, the star footballer trolled his agent Mino Raiola, taking a dig at the amount of money that is involved with him.

When your agent tries to squeeze every last penny out of you @MinoRaiola #nr1 pic.twitter.com/yvS8rsI6Gh — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 5, 2018

The post has Zlatan lying facedown at the gym while Raiola is standing on him. The agent is seen taking the support of a pillar as he looks down on Zlatan. Guess this is what it feels like when you have to guzzle out huge chunks of money for the superstar agent.

They said it was over. I said NO pic.twitter.com/6RqSB4zyHL — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 2, 2018

Speaking about Raiola in April, Jose Mourhino had said, "Two months ago he [agent Mino Raiola] offered me Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us. Comparing [me to] a dog is bad - it's not good. He has to respect the dogs."

Raiola also happens to be the agent of Paul Pogba. Speaking to media outlets, he had said: “I can't talk about the contract but in a deal like Pogba's, it's not just the clubs who earn from it.”

Zlatan is a goal machine and his record continued even in the MLS. Hopefully he will complete at a successful season at his club.