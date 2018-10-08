Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden suffers spine fracture after surfing accident

Former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden has suffered major injuries while surfing with his son, Josh, off the North Stradbroke Island on Friday. Hayden took to Instagram and has shared his pictures on the social platform to give an update about his health.

The 46-year-old was surfing with his son in the south of Brisbane when the incident took place. He fractured his spine at the base of his neck, tore several ligaments and hurt his forehead after being dumped into a sandbank. In the post, he revealed that the injury has left him bedridden with Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments.

He also posted a picture where we see him wearing a neck brace due to some serious head lacerations. The 46-year old cricketer said he had an MRI and CT scan and was on the road to recovery.

Hayden retired from cricket in 2009 as one of cricket’s leading opening batsmen of the game, scoring 8625 runs with 30 centuries from 103 Tests at an average of 50.73. He held the world record score for a Test innings with his knock of 380 against Zimbabwe in October 2003 before West Indies, batting great Brian Lara, and surpassed it with 400 not out six months later.

We pray for his speedy recovery.