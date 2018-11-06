Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho close to bankruptcy

The court of Rio Grande do Sul has reportedly ordered Ronaldinho’s and his brother’s passport to be seized over the unpaid debts of a whopping £1.75million (two million euros), after only £5 (six euros) were found in the Barcelona footballer’s bank accounts.

According to reports in Marca, Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis Moreira were fined for over some illegal construction in a protected area. Ronaldinho did try paying off the debt by mortgaging his property, but a high rate of interest spurned his plans.

View this post on Instagram 🤙🏾⚽️ @fcbarcelona A post shared by Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (@ronaldinho) on Sep 9, 2018 at 10:48am PDT

A statement from the judge was quoted by ESPN as, although photographed routinely in different parts of the world, corroborating the intense international traffic through the collection of certificates of migratory movements, the applicants, curiously, in their country of origin, have an uncertain and/or unknown whereabouts. (…), I determine the immediate apprehension of the passports of the aggravated by the competent authorities, which must be officiated from the present, with additional order to include a restriction of the new issue until the fulfillment of the obligation determined in the execution sentence.”

Earlier this year, 38-year-old Brazilian Football player officially retired from the game and spent his brief time recently in Chinas and Japan for advertising reasons.