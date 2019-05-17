Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at 39

Abhishek Singh May 17 2019, 11.56 am May 17 2019, 11.56 am

Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39 on Thursday. Winning the 2005 Raw Diva Search, Massaro wrestled for the company for three years. Massaro’s most notable matches included a bout for the WWE Women's Championship against Melina at WrestleMania 23. Massaro won the WWE Diva Search in 2005 and became a chief of SmackDown roster as the manager for the tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

Reportedly, Massaro was taken from her Long Island, New York home to a local hospital, where she died early Thursday morning. The cause of death has not been made public yet, but officials have reportedly described it as non-criminal. WWE issued a statement on her shocking and untimely death shortly after the news broke.

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. https://t.co/PqHSRbOGso — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019

In 2007 she appeared on the cover of the April issue of Playboy. She parted ways from the company in 2008 after her on-screen character was fired by Vince McMahon. Massaro who competed for the WWE Women’s Championship at the Wrestlemania 23 way back in 2007 recently announced her return to the ring. Unfortunately, that was not meant to be.

Gonna be bumping around the ring starting next week at @NYWCWRESTLING 🤔 😜 super pumped n ready to see what I got left in these ole boots of mine! Those guy are the best super safe and make me feel so comfortable-if u live in tri state area n want to train-THIS IS WHERE ITS AT! — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) March 21, 2019

Massaro sued WWE in 2016, accusing the operation of a whole range of health and safety abuses and oversights, including the alleged mishandling of a sexual assault incident during a company trip to Kuwait in 2006.

