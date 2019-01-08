Franck Ribery gets fined heavily by Bayern Munich for obscenity on social media

Social media has its positives and negatives and looks like French professional footballer is tasting bitter medicine, courtesy his club, Bayern Munich. Reportedly, the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said that Bayern Munich will impose a heavy fine on Franck Ribery for his immoral outburst on social media. So the tale goes like this, the French man got triggered and, in an angry mood, lashed out on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday at all those who criticised him for eating a gold-coated steak. Yep, you read that right!

A statement on the club’s website by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzi reads, "I had a long talk with Franck and I let him know that we would impose a heavy fine on him and he accepted it. He used words that we, FC Bayern, cannot accept and that Franck does not have the right to use, as a role-model and player of FC Bayern."

For the unaware, Frank had the gold steak as part of an advertising campaign while holidaying in Dubai. All we hope that the footballer does not repeat the same outrage on Twitter again.