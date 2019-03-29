image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
Friday Flashback! Virender Sehwag remembers his triple century against Pakistan in 2004

Sports

Friday Flashback! Virender Sehwag remembers his triple century against Pakistan in 2004

On this day back in 2004, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to score 300 runs in Test cricket.

back
Akash ChopracricketMohammad SamiMultan ka SultanRahul DravidSachin TendulkarSaqlain MushtaqShoaib AkhtarsportsVirendra SehwagVVS Laxman
nextIPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match breaks

within