Friday Flashback! Virender Sehwag remembers his triple century against Pakistan in 2004

Abhishek Singh March 29 2019, 1.08 pm March 29 2019, 1.08 pm

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag was no less than a terror to the opposition whenever he stepped out in the middle to bat. Be it a T20, ODI or even a Test match, Sehwag played his regular attacking game and kept the bowler guessing for his next move. The Delhi based player who enjoys a massive fan following around the globe rose to fame with his many brilliant knocks one of them being his first triple century against arch-rivals Pakistan in Multan Test back in 2004. The batsman went nostalgic and has shared an emotional post about his knock which also got him the title of ‘Multan ka Sultan’.

13 years down the line, Sehwag went nostalgic and shared a post and stated that this date (March 29) is very special for him as on this day he made history by becoming the first Indian to score 300 runs in a match. He went on to add that four years from that on the same date, he went on to break his own record and made 319 runs against South Africa in Chennai. He also added that last year in 2018, he bought a new car which has number 2903 and apparently, this day has always worked for him.

Thirteen years ago on the same date, Team India locked horns against hosts Pakistan in the first Test of the series. Sehwag along with his then opening partner Akash Chopra walked down the pitch to face the fiery bowling of Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Sami, Shoaib Akhtar and others. While Akash departed early after scoring 42 followed by Rahul Dravid for a mere 6, Sachin Tendulkar joined Sehwag in the middle of the pitch to script history. Despite India being two wickets down, Sehwag played the attacking game and dominated the session and went on to score 309 runs from 375 balls. With this knock he made history and he became the first Indian to achieve the feat surpassing VVS Laxman’s 282 against Australia.