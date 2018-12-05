Gautam Gambhir: A fighter on and off the pitch

Veteran Indian opening batsman, Gautam Gambhir, on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The batsman who helped team India win many matches with his aggressive batting skills, especially during the 2007 T20 World cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, will always be known for his on-field exploits. The Ranji Trophy game against Andhra Pradesh starting Thursday will be his last competitive match. But did you know Gauti is not just a fighter on the pitch but he has made headlines for his off-pitch fights as well?

While we know Gautam has a history of on-field fights, be it with present Indian team captain Virat Kohli during an IPL match in 2013, Gambhir vs Shane Watson in the Delhi test, his fight with Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal in 2010 Asia Cup in Srilanka or his on-field fight with arch-rivals Shahid Afridi, the list is endless. And same is the case with his off-field fights as well.

The 37-year-old left-handed batsman was involved in a Twitter fight over Manna Wani killing in Jammu and Kashmir with Omar Abdullah earlier this year. The duo exchanged series of tweets over the topic and we must say, Gambhir's stance was quite aggressive.

Mannan Wani’s death: We killed a terrorist and lost a radicalised talent. @OmarAbdullah @MehboobaMufti @INCIndia @BJP4India all should bow their heads in embarrassment that they left a young man drift from books to embrace bullet. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 12, 2018

This man wouldn’t be able to find Manan’s home district on a map much less his village & yet he presumes to know what drives young men in Kashmir to pick up the gun. Mr Gambhir clearly knows less about Kashmir than I do about cricket & I know almost nothing. https://t.co/oZ8hc5VcgH — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 12, 2018

It’s been less than a week since I had two of my colleagues killed by terrorists, my party has lost 1000s of workers, both senior & junior since 1988. I don’t need a lecture in nationalism & sacrifice from someone who wouldn’t know sacrifice if it kicked him. https://t.co/iM14SarX5j — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 12, 2018

Come back when you’ve educated yourself about Kashmir and we can have an informed discussion till then you can keep playing to the galleries. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 12, 2018

Come on @OmarAbdullah you shouldn’t talk about maps, you are hell bent in changing the map of my country by talking Kashmir to Pakistan! Stroll out of that ivory tower and explain what u or ur fellow politicians have done to engage the Kashmiri youth @BJP4India @INCIndia — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 12, 2018

Gambhir is widely known for his love for the nation and the Indian army and he was also involved in a major controversy when he tweeted against the anti-national forces, who want freedom for Kashmir from India.

For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

The batsman recently criticized the board’s decision to have former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin as the guest of Honour at the Eden Gardens. Gambhir took to Twitter and shared his view which also landed him in trouble.

India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking....The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening. pic.twitter.com/0HKbp2Bs9r — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 4, 2018

The batsman also slammed Pakistan’s destructive batsman Shahid Afridi after he took to Twitter to condemn the clampdown on terrorists in the Kashmir.

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

Well for Gambhir, all we can say is that once a fighter, always a fighter. We wish the batsman a happy life post his retirement and thank him for his heroic efforts during his career.