Gautam Gambhir: A fighter on and off the pitch

Veteran Indian opening batsman, Gautam Gambhir, on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The batsman who helped team India win many matches with his aggressive batting skills, especially during the 2007 T20 World cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, will always be known for his on-field exploits. The Ranji Trophy game against Andhra Pradesh starting Thursday will be his last competitive match. But did you know Gauti is not just a fighter on the pitch but he has made headlines for his off-pitch fights as well?
While we know Gautam has a history of on-field fights, be it with present Indian team captain Virat Kohli during an IPL match in 2013, Gambhir vs Shane Watson in the Delhi test, his fight with Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal in 2010 Asia Cup in Srilanka or his on-field fight with arch-rivals Shahid Afridi, the list is endless. And same is the case with his off-field fights as well.
The 37-year-old left-handed batsman was involved in a Twitter fight over Manna Wani killing in Jammu and Kashmir with Omar Abdullah earlier this year. The duo exchanged series of tweets over the topic and we must say, Gambhir's stance was quite aggressive.
Gambhir is widely known for his love for the nation and the Indian army and he was also involved in a major controversy when he tweeted against the anti-national forces, who want freedom for Kashmir from India.
The batsman recently criticized the board’s decision to have former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin as the guest of Honour at the Eden Gardens. Gambhir took to Twitter and shared his view which also landed him in trouble.
The batsman also slammed Pakistan’s destructive batsman Shahid Afridi after he took to Twitter to condemn the clampdown on terrorists in the Kashmir.
Well for Gambhir, all we can say is that once a fighter, always a fighter. We wish the batsman a happy life post his retirement and thank him for his heroic efforts during his career.