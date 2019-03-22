Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019

Rumours of Gautam Gambhir considering joining politics were doing the rounds for a while now. Proving them true, the former Cricketer has now joined Bharatiya Janta Party, a couple of days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. "It is a significant induction," said Union Minister Arun Jaitley while Gambhir says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his inspiration behind joining politics. "I have been influenced by the PM, his vision for the country. This is a fabulous platform for me to do something for the country," he said.

The BJP is still announcing candidates for the upcoming elections. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Gambhir might contest the elections from the New Delhi constituency. It presently belongs to BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. He is a resident of Rajinder Nagar which falls under the given constituency. However, his candidature is yet to be announced. "Leave the decision to the party's election committee," Jaitley said about the same.

Interestingly enough, last December Gambhir had refuted rumours of stepping into politics. They were on a rise, particularly after he announced retirement. Gambhir, usually known to be a vocal individual, had also slammed the Delhi Government on various issues including the city's dangerously increasing pollution and also got into a verbal war with former Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah over the death of terrorist Mannan Wani.

This man wouldn’t be able to find Manan’s home district on a map much less his village & yet he presumes to know what drives young men in Kashmir to pick up the gun. Mr Gambhir clearly knows less about Kashmir than I do about cricket & I know almost nothing. https://t.co/oZ8hc5VcgH — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 12, 2018

“It is all a rumour. I don’t know who started it,” he had told Mumbai Mirror when quizzed whether he was planning to join BJP back then.

Turns out they weren't plain rumours, after all!