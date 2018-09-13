Gautam Gambhir offers saree-ious support to transgenders

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is largely known for his attacking batting style but it’s safe to say that the cricketer knows how to surprise his fans off the field too. The left-handed Delhi batsman was recently seen attending an event in New Delhi And while he attends many events, this one has caught everyone’s attention. Gautam turned up to the event in a saree. You read that right. Gauti was seen looking his best in a black saree. And before you think he’s gone cray-cray, it was all for a cause.

The 36-year old cricketer is known to lend his support to various social causes and never shies away from voicing his opinion on various issues. This time around, Gambhir was seen supporting the transgender community as he was inaugurating the 7th edition of Hijra Habba. He draped himself in a saree as soon as he arrived at the event.

The community has clearly found an avid supporter in Gautam Ghambir. The event, which was themed Born This Way, took place in a Delhi Mall and saw transgenders come together to raise awareness about their community. Needless to say, Gambhir’s pictures have gone viral.

On the eve of Rakshabandhan, Gambhir celebrated the festival with members of the transgender community, thereby putting out a strong social message of equality.