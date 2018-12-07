Gautam Gambhir rubbishes reports of cold war with MS Dhoni

Team India’s attacking opening batsman Gautam Gambhir earlier this week surprised everyone with his retirement announcement from all forms of cricket. The veteran batsman who helped India win the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50 over World Cup in 2011 is currently playing his last professional cricket match. Gambhir’s career has been quite intense, both on and off the pitch. Recently the cricketer revealed his equation with former captain and teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni with whom we assumed he had a cold war.

In an interview to NBT, Gambhir cleared the air that there is no rift between him and the former captain contrary to various media reports. Back in the days when Gambhir was dropped from the team after his stint of poor performances, there were many reports that the then captain MSD is responsible for Gambhir’s ouster. But now the player himself has cleared the air.

The 37-year-old batsman also expressed his sadness and regret that he didn’t get a chance to defend for India in World Cup 2015. “Some players who played with me got the opportunity to play in 2-3 World Cups. While I got to live that feeling only once, I am happy that the experience ended with the team winning the title. When someone plays a key role in helping the team earn the title, he should be given an opportunity to defend it too. It's sad that I couldn't be a part of the 2015 World Cup”.

The Delhi vs Andhra Ranji match will be the last time when we will see the talented left-handed-batsman don a cricket jersey as a professional. Meanwhile, there are many speculations doing the rounds that post-cricket, Gambhir is all set to join politics.