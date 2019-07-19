Ranjini Maitra July 19 2019, 12.36 pm July 19 2019, 12.36 pm

Remember Rohit Shetty revealing that a lady cop universe was on his mind? After the madness that the Singham franchise, as well as Simmba, witnessed, how exciting would be to witness the same strength and swag in a female character? Shetty might as well take cues from this real-life lady cop! Here's Geeta Phogat, a champion wrestler who is also slaying it as the DSP of Haryana Police. Move over Chulbul Pandey and Sangram Bhalerao, Geeta has won a hundred fights on the mat and can actually replicate those 'dhobi pachaads' off it too.

We recently came across a picture of her wherein she was under training. Quite sure it didn't challenge her much.

And actually, there's so much Dabangg when she poses as a cop!

After she brought home India's first-ever gold medal in women’s wrestling in 55-kg category in Commonwealth Games in 2010, Geeta was eventually appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana Police. However, that was a fight in itself. She had to wait for a couple of years before her appointment finally happened.

“Hamein aadat ho gayi thi wait karne ki. Sab khush hain par jitni khushi honi chahiye thi, utni nahin hai (We got used to waiting. Everyone is happy but we are not as happy as we should have been.) While other players were appointed (as DSP) on winning gold in the same event, we were denied this for six long years,” she told Indian Express, back in 2016, after the Haryana Cabinet approved her appointment.

Geeta had moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and demanded an apt designation which was at par with her achievement after she was offered an appointment as an Inspector.