Gerard Pique hit with 48,000 euros fine for driving with suspended license

Barcelona’s star defender Gerard Pique on Monday was fined 48,000 Euros for breaching the driving laws of Spain. The 31-year-old footballer was made to cough up a hefty fine by the police after he was caught driving with an invalid license.

Reportedly, the Barcelona municipal police stopped him as part of a routine check and found that the football star was driving his vehicle without any points on his license. It had been suspended because of an excessive number of traffic infractions. He has been told to pay 200 euros a day towards his fine over an eight-month period, while a court official confirmed after the hearing he could cough up all the money at once if he prefers.

In Spain, a driver's license operate on a system of points which are deducted for traffic offences. A driver, who is left without any points, will have their license suspended for six months and must attend a course on traffic rules to recover it. Gerard could have recovered his driver's license in June 2018 but he did not attend this course so his license remained suspended in August when he was stopped by municipal police, according to the court ruling. He will now have to do a driver's education course to get his license back.

In the past, Gerard received a fine of 9,300 euros in 2015 for insulting two police officers who wanted to fine him for parking in a no-parking zone.