Going, going, gone! Auctioneer Richard Madley will not hit the gavel at IPL 2019 auction

The 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2019 will see many changes. While many players are set to make their mark at one of the biggest cricketing gala, there are going to be a few changes in the event’s flow. The players' auction for IPL 2019 is set to move to prime time slot for its 12th edition where more than 1003 players have signed up to take the 70 vacant spots. However, there will a big difference at this year's IPL auction as Richard Madley will go missing from this year’s auction.

Taking to twitter, the globally renowned auctioneer, Richard Madley shared the news that he won’t be a part of this year’s IPL auctions which will take place on December 18. He also thanked the fans for the love and support over the years. For the first time in the IPL history, Richard will be missing the auction madness.

Richard will be replaced by Hugh Edmeades who has been in the business for more than three decades, auctioning for charity and classic cars.

SO THE BATON HAS PASSED: This Season The Auction Will be conducted by Hugh Edmeades and Not The Famous Richard Madley pic.twitter.com/tERgoZ4Y3U — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) December 5, 2018

As Richard made this announcement, fans got emotional and said that the legendary Hammerman will be missed in the upcoming IPL auction.

After conducting IPL auctions for 11 seasons with precision & being an indispensable name from the richest cricket league, its time to bid adieu to Richard Madley. He is the first auctioneer to enter India's collective conscious. Welcome Hugh Edmeades, the new gavel master. — Sidhanta Patnaik (@sidhpat) December 5, 2018

What? New auctioneer? Richard Medley is the best! Bring him back 😌 — Shubham❤PZ Fan❤ (@ShubhamPZFan) December 5, 2018

@iplauctioneer will miss you in the ipl auction this year hope to see you next year — abhijeet paliwal (@abhijeet2510) December 5, 2018

@iplauctioneer sad to know that u won't be the auctioneer for 2019 IPL auction😫😫😫😫😫 — Arun Gowda (@Arugow12) December 5, 2018

Talking about his journey in the IPL, the Hammerman revealed that selling Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the inaugural season of the tournament was his career’s highlight.

Sorry not to be conducting #IPL2019 auction . It’s been an honour and a privilege to have been part of #IPL from the start. Will miss my many friends and followers in #India and beyond. Thank you 🙏 for the welcome you have always shown . The Hammerman — Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) December 5, 2018

We are surely going to miss Richard this year and hope to see him next year. It will be interesting to see if Hugh Edmeades will have the same impact on fans as Hammerman.