Going, going, gone! Auctioneer Richard Madley will not hit the gavel at IPL 2019 auction

The 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2019 will see many changes. While many players are set to make their mark at one of the biggest cricketing gala, there are going to be a few changes in the event’s flow. The players' auction for IPL 2019 is set to move to prime time slot for its 12th edition where more than 1003 players have signed up to take the 70 vacant spots. However, there will a big difference at this year's IPL auction as Richard Madley will go missing from this year’s auction.
Taking to twitter, the globally renowned auctioneer, Richard Madley shared the news that he won’t be a part of this year’s IPL auctions which will take place on December 18. He also thanked the fans for the love and support over the years. For the first time in the IPL history, Richard will be missing the auction madness.
Richard will be replaced by Hugh Edmeades who has been in the business for more than three decades, auctioning for charity and classic cars.
As Richard made this announcement, fans got emotional and said that the legendary Hammerman will be missed in the upcoming IPL auction.
Talking about his journey in the IPL, the Hammerman revealed that selling Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the inaugural season of the tournament was his career’s highlight.
We are surely going to miss Richard this year and hope to see him next year. It will be interesting to see if Hugh Edmeades will have the same impact on fans as Hammerman.