Abhishek Singh July 08 2019, 9.36 am July 08 2019, 9.36 am

On July 8, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly turns 47. The left-handed batsman affectionately known as Dada is one of the greatest players to play the sport. A legend in his own way, Ganguly is credited as a player who changed the mentality of the sport in the country. Today Team India is one of the leading teams of the world and somewhere Ganguly is given that credit for bringing in that change. Ganguly is widely known for his game and the attitude with which he would take the opponents heads on. During his two decades of the game as a player, Sourav earned many titles like the God of offside, Dada, Prince of Kolkata and the best what he earned was King of sarcasm.

Here’s a look at some savage moment featuring birthday boy Sourav Ganguly.

2002 Natwest series against England

Who can forget the epic scene where we saw a shirtless Sourav Ganguly waving his jersey from the Lords balcony after India defeated hosts England to win the series? It was one of the turning points for Indian cricket and the moment depicted that they had arrived at the international stage. Before this series, team India had hardly won any major abroad series and things gradually changed for the team post that series.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who was playing his last test series against the West Indies, played his second last game in Kolkata, his last in the city. The entire city had turned out to witness the player for the last time. Looking at the good turn around, Harsha asked Ganguly “Do you think Sachin will be more popular than you in that Kolkata Test match?” Ganguly replied, “Yes, but only for those five days!”

The Ganguly- Chappell fight was one of the ugliest fights cricket witnessed in its history. Ganguly still hasn’t forgiven Chappell for his wrong-doings and he doesn’t shy away from admitting it publically. At Sachin Tendulkar’s book launch event, when Ganguly was asked whether Greg Chappell owes an apology to Indian cricket? To Sachin Tendulkar, to Sourav Ganguly, to Dravid? This is what Ganguly had to say, “He can call up Tendulkar or Dravid. But he dare not dial my number. If he is hearing this on TV, he dare not call Sourav Ganguly.” Ganguly’s reply was welcomed with a huge round of applause from the audiences.

Sourav Ganguly and Naseer Hussain are the greatest captains and the two shared intense rivalries on the field. Postretirement the banter continues and on one such occasion, Ganguly trolled Naseer. The incident happened in a commentary box when the two players started discussing Football and Naseer asked Ganguly as to when can he see India playing in the Football World Cup? Ganguly blew Naseer away with his response. “If India had played World Cup football for 50 years, then they would have qualified one or two times for the finals, unlike England.”

Ravi Shastri, Indian team’s current head coach has donned many hats. Before becoming the coach he was widely known for his commentary skills. He has a habit of getting cocky and he tried once with Ganguly in the commentary box and we are sure he must have regretted it. During a Test match against New Zealand, the two were discussing state associations naming stands in names of famous players. Ganguly, being a vastly popular name in Kolkata still doesn’t have a stand named after him, so Shastri decided to pull his leg. “In Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is there a Ganguly pavilion or Ganguly stand?” Shastri asked. “The ground belongs to Ganguly!” mic drop reply from Ganguly.