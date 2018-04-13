Harbhajan and Jadeja share giggles with this fun Snapchat filter

Indian cricketers are known to play hard and party harder. But did you know that they also share moments of sheer joy while fooling around each other. Between the fielding and wicket keeping their fun moments are special. A video shared by bowler Harbhajan Singh reveals how even these celebrities are not spared the charm of Snapchat’s face filters.

Shano shaan shenshah bhajjisingh & @imjadeja padhaaar rahe hai ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 video courtesy @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/KPs5dBTR1C — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2018

In the video shared, Harbhajan is seen giggling away at his face being superimposed with a golden bejeweled turban. He is accompanied by Ravindra Jadeja who is also bemused by the app and its filter. They are seen humming away to the tunes of Azeem O Shaan Shahenshah from the film Jodhaa Akbar. Feeling all regal with their virtual beard and turban, the cricketers even keep flipping between each other. Other players present in the bus are seen turning around to get a peek into what may be cracking up the two players so much as Suresh Raina keeps the camera rolling. The fun filter made for some comic relief for the cricketers on board a flight.

Their laughter is understandable given the fact that Harbhajan’s team Chennai Super King gave a stellar performance on Tuesday’s match against Kolkata knight Riders. Jadeja even delivered the winning strike against KKR to get his team further in the tournament.

While it is good to Harbhajan and Jadeja share a laugh, their captain cool, MS Dhoni was missing in action. Fans will only have to wonder how he would have looked in the beard and turban.