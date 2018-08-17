Harbhajan on Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder tag should be taken away from him

It isn’t easy to be a Team India player these days considering the loss in the second test match currently being played in England. The visitors are 0-2 down in the 5 match series. Former Indian off spinner, Harbhajan Singh, has now come out with a scathing criticism of Hardik Pandya and the team’s performance in the series.

The young all-rounder who has often been compared to 1983 World Cup winning Captain Kapil Dev has not lived upto the expectation as he has failed on multiple occasion. But the 38-year old spinner in a recent interview has said that the tag of “all-rounder” should be taken away from the Baroda youngster.

“He (Hardik Pandya) hasn’t got many runs as a batsman and the captain doesn’t seem to have confidence in his bowling. If he doesn’t bowl in these conditions then things will only get difficult for him and the Indian team in the future”.

The veteran spinner took a dig at Hardik Pandya and told him to look for inspiration from his English counterparts BenStokes, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. “We have to remove the all-rounder tag from him as an all-rounder contributes in both the departments as Stokes, Curran did in the first Test and now Woakes has done at the Lord’s. The same is expected of Hardik Pandya, he cannot become Kapil Dev overnight!”

Well we hope Hardik takes the criticism in right way and performs well in future matches. India is all set to clash against England in the third test on August 18.