Harbhajan Singh’s video of daughter Hinaaya’s birthday celebrations is a sweet piece of cake!

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who married The Train fame actress Geeta Basra, was blessed with a daughter in 2016, and they named her Hinaya Heer Plaha. And the little one, who is as cute as a button, is the newest kid on the block, who is currently garnering much attention on Instagram. Hinaya, who is fondly called Nona by her parents, turned two on Friday and pictures of the munchkin surfacing on social media will just brighten up your day!

The elated parents took to their Instagram accounts to share glimpses from their daughter’s big day and mommy Geeta’s note for her daughter will melt your heart.

Coming to the celebrations, the little bundle of joy Hinaya was seen cutting a big mini-mouse themed cake and the family later went out for a birthday dinner. And not to miss, Hinaya looked adorable in her pink and white dress.

Geeta often posts pictures with her little princess on Instagram where the mother-daughter are also seen twinning their outfits. The two also often accompany Harbhajan on his official trips.

The Golden Girls ❤️❤️❤️ @iinaracouture A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on Mar 5, 2018 at 2:42am PST

Here’s wishing little Nonu a very happy birthday!