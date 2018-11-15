Hardik Pandya kicked off Twitter battle between MI, SRH and CSK with just one selfie

The Men In Blue put up a great show in the recently concluded series against the West Indies and emerged victorious in all the formats. Even though we love to see them battle it out on field, the bond the players share off the field is simply endearing. With IPL just a few months away, we will see them lock horns against each other once again. Though the T20 league is a good six months away, it looks like the battle has already begun. At least that's what Hardik Pandya's Twitter post seems to have triggered.

The Mumbai Indians and Indian team all-rounder recently took to Twitter and shared a selfie with his brother Krunal Pandya and West Indies all-rounder and fellow Mumbai Indian’s player Kieron Pollard. Little did he know that it will kick-start a battle on Twitter.

I had to hold my phone pretty high to fit Big Polly into the frame 😂 Happy to see you again my brother 😘 ❤ pic.twitter.com/lNXnI89B4E — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 13, 2018

Mumbai Indians used Hardik’s tweet and fired pot shots at other IPL franchises with their tweet and the caption read “Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait”.

Responding to Mumbai’s tweet, Hyderabad were quick to share the photo of their all-rounder trio Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi. The caption read, "The wait is over."

The wait is over! 😉 pic.twitter.com/MM5nzuuJDt — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 13, 2018

While MI and SRH were busy with their battle of pictures and words, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings too joined in and shared a picture of Dhoni, stating that their Thala alone is equal to all-rounders.

Though Mumbai didn’t have an answer to Chennai’s reply, they took dig at SRH like a boss and shared pictures of its IPL trophies with the caption “the wait goes on”.

The wait goes on...🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/uDeM0WImIt — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 13, 2018

The twelfth edition of the T20 IPL league is all set to begin from 29th April 2019. We cannot wait!