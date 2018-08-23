image
Friday, August 24th 2018
English
Hey Bhagwan: This Asian Games participant almost became a journalist

sports

Hey Bhagwan: This Asian Games participant almost became a journalist

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   August 23 2018, 10.36 pm
back
Asian Games 2018Bhagwan SinghDattu Baban BhokanalIndian ArmyRio OlympicsRohit Kumarsports
nextDivya Kakran: The Delhi girl who wouldn't take it 'loin' down
ALSO READ

Exclusive: PM's 'Modis' operandi for Mann Ki Baat

Khadi is the new cool at LFW, Rasika Dugal proves it

Indian Idol worshipper: Here’s the dark side of the moon