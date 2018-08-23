Hey Bhagwan: This Asian Games participant almost became a journalist

The ongoing Asian Games 2018 has been a good one for India as the Indian athletes have been winning medals and making the country proud. On Wednesday, Indian rowers Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh topped the repechage round in the men's lightweight double sculls. The two achieved this victory at a record timing of 7:12.23 and qualified for the main A-finals which promises medal for the country. Though the news has charged up people back home revelations by the young athlete Bhagwan Singh revealed that the journey has not been a smooth one for him.

After the record win, Bhagwan Singh opened up on his journey and revealed that he had to give up his dreams of becoming a journalist and joined the Indian Army to support his family financially. In 2012, Bhagwan, the son of a truck driver, was perusing his BA in journalism in the second year had to leave his academics to take taking care of his alcoholic father. The then 19-year old student put an end to his journalistic career and picked up the oar as he was backed by the Indian Army financially and there has been no looking since then.

“My father is still very sick. His one lung is not functioning anymore. I was happy doing journalism but my father had to stop driving trucks after being diagnosed with tuberculosis. He became an alcoholic during his days on the road. I am just glad that he is around. He is in bad shape at the moment,” added the athlete.

Things worked out for Bhagwan in the Indian Army who nourished his talent and gave him proper grooming and he turned out to have good rowing talent. Bhagwan has been receiving training at the Army Rowing Node in Pune. He also went to Rio Olympics as a standby for Dattu Baban Bhokanal, who was the sole Indian rower to qualify for the Summer Games.

Well we hope the Bhagwan continues to make the country proud in coming days.