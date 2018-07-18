home/ sports
Hima Das to be the Assam sports ambassador, confirms CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Hima Das to be the Assam sports ambassador, confirms CM Sarbananda Sonowal

First published: July 18, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Shining with Gold, Hima Das has become the new poster girl of Indian athletics. The 18-year-old from Assam, a daughter of a farmer, made India proud by winning the Gold medal by coming first in 400m race in IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Finland. 

She has been on the cloud nine ever since her victory, and now she has all the more reasons to celebrate. The Chief Minister of Assam has announced that Hima will be the new sports ambassador of Assam. This comes after a Rs 50 lakh reward that was announced by the government for Hima. 

Sonowal also felicitated Hima Das' parents with the traditional 'gamosa' (Assamese scarf of honour), 'sarai' (brass metal offering tray with a stand) and a citation.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr G Parameshwara had taken to Twitter to congratulate Hima for her victory and had announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

If reports are to be believed, then the Indians residing in Finland too congratulated Hima Das by giving her a reward of Rs 1 lakh. 

Truly, Hima Das has created history by winning Gold for the country and she deserves all the glory. 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Chief Minister #Dr G Parameshwara #finland #gold medal #Hima Das #IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships #Sarbananda Sonowal #sports

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All