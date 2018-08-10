Howzzat! Indian cricket selectors receive massive pay hike

The Indian cricket team selectors and the Chairman have earned themselves a massive pay hike, thanks to the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). The Committee is headed by MSK Prasad along with former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi. The chief selector gets a hike of Rs 20 lakh while each selector will receive a salary hike of Rs 30 lakh each. Post the hike, the chief selector’s salary will jump from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore per annum and the salaries of the other two members will move up from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 90 lakh per annum.

According to minutes of meeting as reported by TOI, “The CoA was informed that before the above increase could be communicated to the selectors, some of them had approached the acting secretary (Amitabh Choudhary), seeking an increase in their remuneration. In view thereof, the acting secretary had asked Saba Karim (General Manager of Cricket Operations at BCCI) for a comparative analysis of the increase in remuneration fee of team India’s support staff and (India A coach) Rahul Dravid since FY 2014-2015. After going through the same, the acting secretary had recommended a further increase of approximately 70 per cent.”

However, the BCCI office bearers are unhappy with this decision as they believe there is no rationale in these sudden hikes. Meanwhile, members of the junior selection committee too received a hike.