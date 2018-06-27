I want to put my daughter above everything else I’m doing: Serena Williams

The news of Serena Williams winning the Grand Slam title while being eight weeks pregnant sent the world into a frenzy. The feat was celebrated even more when it was realised that Williams didn’t drop a single set on her way to lifting the trophy! The champion lady welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. last September and fans couldn’t help think of the time when her winning spree refused to slow down. In an interview to InStyle magazine, the star got candid about how she needs to find a balance between motherhood and tennis, and added that she would probably have a second thought about playing, the next time she expects a baby.

“Oh absolutely! I was two months pregnant. I was literally nine weeks by the end of the tournament. Every day that passed I thought, ‘This is a dream,'” William told InStyle for its ‘Badass Women’ issue.

“I had a really tough first round and an even tougher second round. I thought, ‘I’m probably going to lose early. That’s OK. I have a good excuse for the first time,'” she added.

And now, six months after giving birth, Williams is back to the court for her first match and shared her experience saying, “I’m in the locker room pumping before a match because my boobs are so big. When I pump, they go down a size or two and I go out and play.”

She also went on to say how her daughter comes above everything, adding that she prioritises both her game and her daughter! “I sneak away to practice, usually around 8 a.m. The only rule I have at practice is to be done at 1 p.m., because as much as I love tennis, I need to be with her. I want to put her above everything else I’m doing,” she said.