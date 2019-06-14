Abhishek Singh June 14 2019, 12.01 am June 14 2019, 12.01 am

There's no love lost between India and Pakistan. The latest strikes at Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama suicide bombings have only added more fuel to THAT fire. And while the two countries have avoided a full-fledged War, a cricket match between the two has often compensated for one. The last time India and Pakistan played in a series was in 2007 when the Shoaib Malik led Pakistani squad visited India. Since then India has refused to play Pakistan in a series and the only time we get to watch the clash of the Titans is when the two play the World Cup.

Both teams have faced each other 11 times (including T20) and India has won all those battles. But if the weather conditions in England don't change. it looks like Virat Kohli's boys won't play Pakistan at all. Yes! your Sunday plans are one shower away from a wash-out. We have a few cricket enthusiasts on in.com's desk as well and almost all of them had made sure they weren't working this weekend because it is a glorious 'mauka-mauka' for India to make a dozen wins against their arch-rivals. The match is scheduled to be played in Manchester but the weather forecast isn't looking too good.

Here's what the Manchester weather will be like this Sunday: