Abhishek Singh June 14 2019, 10.08 pm

Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is unarguably one of the greatest players to play the sport. In the last 15 years that MSD has represented the game of cricket, he has won many fans. Some across the border in Pakistan as well. One such fan is 63-year-old Mohammad Bashir aka 'Chacha Chicago’.

Born in Pakistan, Bashir now runs his hotel in Chicago and is a very big cricket fan. Instead of supporting his motherland Pakistan, Bashir cheers for team India and MS Dhoni is the reason behind it. Bashir and MSD’s friendship began in 2011 when the latter led India in the World Cup. The India-Pakistan game is a Level A match at the World Cup. Chacha Chicago had traveled to Mohali for the clash but didn't have a ticket. Dhoni went out of his way to arrange a ticket for him and Bashir watched the match. It’s been eight years and their bond continues.

MSD seems to have taken care of his India vs Pakistan ticket in England as well. "I arrived here yesterday and saw that people are ready to pay as much as 800-900 pounds for a ticket. A return ticket from Chicago costs the same. Thanks to Dhoni, I don't have to struggle for a match ticket," an elated Bashir told reporters in London.

Getting in touch with Dhoni might be a task for his near and dear ones but Bashir proudly flaunts that he is in regular touch with MSD. "I don't call him as he is so busy. I keep in touch only through text messages. Long before I came here, Dhoni assured me of a ticket. He is a great human being. I can't think of anyone else doing what he has done for me since that 2011 game in Mohali. Imagine I get the ticket for free when most would pay a fortune for it. I have got a surprise gift for him this time and I hope to give it to him later today,"

Traveling around the world, Bashir has made friends all around the globe and one of them is Team India’s superfan Sudhir. Interestingly the two are sharing the same hotel in Manchester. "I book the room and we stay together. Thanks to Allah, I am doing okay (financially) and that is the least I can do for a friend. I just gifted Sudhir a phone and it made him really happy. These are the little things in life that give you happiness."

Reportedly, after arriving in Manchester, he checked into Pakistan's team hotel where he met most of the squad members including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir, and Hassan Ali. He also met former Pak captain Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. He will be checking into the Indian hotel on Friday.