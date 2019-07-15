On Sunday night, The ICC World Cup 2019, as well as the Men's Wimbledon Singles 2019, two of the world's biggest sports tournaments, came to an end. But, not an ordinary end. We were kept on the edge of our seats in both finals. While the England vs New Zealand cricket World Cup final was a last-ball finish with the Kiwis playing their best game yet losing to the English thanks to a nonsensical 'super over', Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 13-12 (7-3) to win his fifth Wimbledon title.
It wasn't just you and me who remained glued to our respective TV sets on Sunday night, celebrities took to social media to cheer and share the thrill too. Varun Dhawan, for example, said his entire family was awake, thanks to the match!
Karan Johar went 'out of character' and was accompanied by mom Hiroo Johar. He was rooting for NZ, but his prayers were sadly not heard. Never mind, what a match!
As England secured their first ever World Cup win, Vivek Oberoi, on Twitter, congratulated them.
Taapsee Pannu just echoed our sentiments!
Anupam Kher witnessed the match live and couldn't contain his excitement.
If you think New Zealand totally deserved to win the WC finals, Riteish Deshmukh supports you.
And, there came the Master Blaster.
The Wimbledon finals had its own madness. As per a report on BBC, this was the longest singles finals ever! Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis divided his attention between the WC final and the Wimbledon final.
Amitabh Bachchan was all out, cheering for both Cricket and Tenis too.
And here was our own Kiku Sharda, thrilled to bits!
Mahesh Bhupathi was blown away by both the champions.
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is probably an ardent Federer fan because he rooted for a 'second trophy'...!
And can we please end this with the EPIC conversation that took place between Wimbledon and ICC?
