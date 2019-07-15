Ranjini Maitra July 15 2019, 10.38 am July 15 2019, 10.38 am

On Sunday night, The ICC World Cup 2019, as well as the Men's Wimbledon Singles 2019, two of the world's biggest sports tournaments, came to an end. But, not an ordinary end. We were kept on the edge of our seats in both finals. While the England vs New Zealand cricket World Cup final was a last-ball finish with the Kiwis playing their best game yet losing to the English thanks to a nonsensical 'super over', Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 13-12 (7-3) to win his fifth Wimbledon title.

It wasn't just you and me who remained glued to our respective TV sets on Sunday night, celebrities took to social media to cheer and share the thrill too. Varun Dhawan, for example, said his entire family was awake, thanks to the match!

What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 14, 2019

Karan Johar went 'out of character' and was accompanied by mom Hiroo Johar. He was rooting for NZ, but his prayers were sadly not heard. Never mind, what a match!

For someone who was never a sports person! I have behaved out of character and screamed insanely with my Mother watching tennis and cricket!!! Tennis broke my heart but I am still hoping for NZ!!!! This match is insane!!!!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 14, 2019

As England secured their first ever World Cup win, Vivek Oberoi, on Twitter, congratulated them.

The country where cricket was born 6/700 years ago, has finally won the #WorldCup for the very first time! Congrats #eng What a historic match! Truly the great sport of #cricket won today! #WC19 #WCFINAL #ENGvNZ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 14, 2019

Taapsee Pannu just echoed our sentiments!

England won the World Cup and New Zealand won our hearts ❤️ what a memorable match both the sides have given us 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #ICCWC2019 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 14, 2019

Anupam Kher witnessed the match live and couldn't contain his excitement.

This #WorldCupFinal19 is a KILLER.😳😳😳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 14, 2019

If you think New Zealand totally deserved to win the WC finals, Riteish Deshmukh supports you.

Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 14, 2019

And, there came the Master Blaster.

A game that ebbed and flowed from the 1st ball to the 612th! Feel for New Zealand 🇳🇿 who did everything that England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 did and still fell short. Congratulations to England.#CWC19 #NZvENG @ECB_cricket @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/FlEJb0NfId — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 14, 2019

The Wimbledon finals had its own madness. As per a report on BBC, this was the longest singles finals ever! Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis divided his attention between the WC final and the Wimbledon final.

Not just the #CWC19 final but at the #WimbledonFinal too, it was sportsmanship personified all the way ! Congratulations @DjokerNole for winning the #Wimbledon2019 ! And @rogerfederer you have yet again won hearts ! Brilliant tennis from both of you ! @ICC @Wimbledon — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 14, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan was all out, cheering for both Cricket and Tenis too.

T 3226 -There have been far too many PLUCKY losers in the World of Sport the past few days .. well played India .. well played New Zealand .. well played Federer .. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2019

And here was our own Kiku Sharda, thrilled to bits!

The best Tennis and the best Cricket I’ve seen in years all in a single day ,,, congrats #Eng on that nail biting victory and #Djokovic whatta game #Wimbledon2019 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) July 14, 2019

Mahesh Bhupathi was blown away by both the champions.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is probably an ardent Federer fan because he rooted for a 'second trophy'...!

And can we please end this with the EPIC conversation that took place between Wimbledon and ICC?

Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you 😅#CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019