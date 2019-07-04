On July 1, the Iceland cricket offered the Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu permanent residency in their country. The offer came after the Hyderabad based cricketer announced his retirement as he was denied opportunity in the Indian team for the second time in the ongoing 2019 World Cup. And now, a day after the bizarre offer, the Iceland body’s virtual mailbox is flooded with visa requests from fans around the globe.
After getting spammed with multiple visa request offers, Iceland issued a statement and requested fans to stop sending requests. Taking to Twitter the body said that they are overwhelmed with the response from the fans but also clarified that they only select players who are residents of Iceland. They suggested people with alternate option and said that interested people can try their luck in the English county cricket system as they take anyone despite their nationality.
While the Iceland cricket was quick to wash its hands off from the whole issue, some people genuinely made queries by posting serious queries and asked for a chance to play for Iceland.
Talking about Ambati Rayudu, after the fantastic show in the 2019 Indian Premier League, we all thought that the 33-year-old batsman will find himself in the World Cup squad. But the selectors decided to give others an opportunity. Amidst the tour, first Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the team owing to his thumb injury, Rishabh Pant was given a chance in the team. Later on, all-rounder, Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the tea, because of his foot injury and the selectors ignored Rayudu and decided to go ahead with Mayank Agarwal who is yet to make his debut in the limited overs format.