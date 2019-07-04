Abhishek Singh July 04 2019, 6.00 pm July 04 2019, 6.00 pm

On July 1, the Iceland cricket offered the Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu permanent residency in their country. The offer came after the Hyderabad based cricketer announced his retirement as he was denied opportunity in the Indian team for the second time in the ongoing 2019 World Cup. And now, a day after the bizarre offer, the Iceland body’s virtual mailbox is flooded with visa requests from fans around the globe.

After getting spammed with multiple visa request offers, Iceland issued a statement and requested fans to stop sending requests. Taking to Twitter the body said that they are overwhelmed with the response from the fans but also clarified that they only select players who are residents of Iceland. They suggested people with alternate option and said that interested people can try their luck in the English county cricket system as they take anyone despite their nationality.

Guys we love you very much but please stop sending us emails asking if we can get you a visa to play for Iceland. We’re a national board. We select our players from residents of Iceland. We suggest you try the English county cricket system, they’ll take anyone. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 2, 2019

While the Iceland cricket was quick to wash its hands off from the whole issue, some people genuinely made queries by posting serious queries and asked for a chance to play for Iceland.

Sir .give me or provide me a chance to play for Iceland cricket .and please it's humbly request guide me how I apply for or play for #iceland cricket — Mohd Razaq (@MohdRaz02215304) July 4, 2019

Guys we love you very much but please stop sending us emails asking if we can get you a visa to play for Iceland. We’re a national board. We select our players from residents of Iceland. We suggest you try the English county cricket system, they’ll take anyone. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 2, 2019

Guys we love you very much but please stop sending us emails asking if we can get you a visa to play for Iceland. We’re a national board. We select our players from residents of Iceland. We suggest you try the English county cricket system, they’ll take anyone. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 2, 2019

Guys we love you very much but please stop sending us emails asking if we can get you a visa to play for Iceland. We’re a national board. We select our players from residents of Iceland. We suggest you try the English county cricket system, they’ll take anyone. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 2, 2019

Guys we love you very much but please stop sending us emails asking if we can get you a visa to play for Iceland. We’re a national board. We select our players from residents of Iceland. We suggest you try the English county cricket system, they’ll take anyone. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 2, 2019