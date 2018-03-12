Imran Khan marries his spiritual adviser, ties the knot for the third time

Former Pakistan cricket team captain and the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has married Bushra Maneka, whom he met two years ago and is his spiritual guide. This is the third time Imran Khan has tied the knot after marrying Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan earlier. Imran, 65, has two teenage sons with his socialite first wife Jemima Goldsmith.

The cricketer-turned-politician who was known all over the globe as an exceptional pace bowler married Bushra Bibi popularly known as Pinki Pir in a simple ceremony at the bride’s brother’s home in Lahore, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

According to reports from Daily Mail, Imran, who wants to lead Pakistan as a peaceful nation, is said to believe that Pinki has mystical powers. He was married to the daughter of the late Sir James Goldsmith for nine years, but the swift demise of his second union may have given Bushra pause for thought.

As for Khan’s second wife Reham, the marriage collapsed in just ten months after the 44-year-old was attacked in Pakistan as an ambitious, westernised fame hunter who ‘shamed’ Imran with her revealing clothes and strong political opinions.

According to reports from Dawn newspaper, Bushra Maneka, in her late 40’s is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She was earlier married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad. She has five children with her first husband.

When social media was abuzz with news of Imran Khan’s marriage last month, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had has responded saying, ‘Mr Khan proposed marriage, but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children.”